The popular event, supported by Syngenta, will return on Saturday, June 22 and will start and finish at John Smith’s Stadium, the home of Huddersfield Town and the Huddersfield Giants.

The annual charity event is a chance for the local community to come together for a fun night out with friends and family and walk six or ten miles under the starlit skies of Kirklees.

It is also a unique opportunity to make new memories with loved ones, celebrate the work of The Kirkwood and raise money to help people in hospice’s care to improve their quality of life.

The Kirkwood Memory Walk is back for 2024 and participants are being encouraged to take advantage of the charity’s lowest ever Early Bird price.

The event organisers have launched a special Early Bird ticket offer, which they hope will make lacing up for a big night out affordable for everyone.

Walkers who sign up by Sunday, April 7, will be able to take advantage of a limited time Early Bird offer of just £5 for all adults and children – and you can even bring your canine companion free of charge.

Everyone who signs up will receive a free t-shirt and a fundraising pack featuring lots of tips and tricks to help you smash your fundraising target. And everyone who takes part will be presented with a medal at the finish line.

Rachael Savage, events Manager with The Kirkwood, said: “The Kirkwood Memory Walk is a huge event for our charity, bringing hundreds of families and friends together for a great night out under the stars.

“We know things are challenging for people throughout our community right now, so we were really keen to make this year’s walk affordable for the whole family.

“That’s why we’ve put together an incredible Early Bird Offer. It’s our lowest ever ticket price and we hope it will help to bring more people together for this special fundraising event.”

Organisers are planning to introduce more entertainment at the event than in previous years, with lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy as the clock ticks down to the start of the walk.

Rachael added: “Whether supporters come along to remember someone they love or enjoy a great night out with friends, we’re going to pull out all the stops to make this year’s event more fun, more entertaining and more emotional than ever before.

“It’s going to be a great night out for the whole family. We can’t wait to see lots of supporters on the night.”

Over the last 10 years, thousands of people from across Kirklees, and beyond, have taken part in The Kirkwood Memory Walk, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to care for people living with life limiting illnesses.