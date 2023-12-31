2024 promises to be another exciting year in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.
As we prepare to welcome in the New Year, we have taken a look at some of the top events that are due to take place in the district over the next 12 months.
1. Great Winter Get Together
From January 12 to 15, Great Winter Get Together events will be taking place where people can go to find meaningful connection and community, inspired by former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox. Last year, Batley Library played host to a writing workshop as part of the nationwide event. Photo: SUB
2. Championship Rugby League
Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs, who commenced battle on Boxing Day, will have to wait until Sunday, March 17 to get their 2024 Championship campaigns underway. The rivals, however, won't have to wait long for their first competitive league match with each other as the Rams host the Bulldogs in Round Two on Good Friday, March 29. Photo: Thomas Fynn
3. Mirfield Show
The immensely popular annual aggricultural and family fun day at the Mirfield Showground on Huddersfield Road is due to take place on Sunday, August 18. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Heritage Open Days
Heritage Open Days will take place between September 6 and 15. The nationwide festival involves over 40,000 volunteers and 5,000 events, with many in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen. Last year, to mark 175 years of the town’s train station, Creative Scene partnered with the Friends of Dewsbury Train Station to showcase a day of street theatre performances, historic film screenings, a choir and various other entertainment. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald