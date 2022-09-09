The Queen: Mirfield religious leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ministers in Mirfield are mourning ‘loss for the Christian community’ as books of condolence open after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Churches in Mirfield have opened their doors following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, giving the public chance to pay their respects to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.
Deacon Al Henry, Minister of Saint Andrew’s and Trinity Methodist churches in the town, said: “I think it is a sad occasion. It is a loss for the Christian community. She was a Christian. She was a very humble woman. She used her faith in all that she was doing.
“Everything she did she talked about faith, especially her Christmas messages.
“She served this country for many years. From the time when I was a child that is the only person I knew. I have grown up seeing her photos and seeing her change over the years.
“As soon as we heard about it, we decided to open up.”
Pastor of Zion Baptist Church, Adrian Roberts, praised Her Majesty’s “sense of duty.” He said: “One of the things that struck me yesterday was the Queen’s faith and how strong it was.
“When you look through at her many, many years of service, it was her faith that sustained her and it was her sense of duty that drove her forward.
“As a church, that’s the legacy that we can carry forward; hold on and be sustained by our faith whilst serving in the places that we are called to serve.”