On the eve of the Queen’s state funeral, the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed and Deputy Mayor, Coun Cahal Burke, along with other dignitaries and faith-leaders will be attending special memorial services at Dewsbury Minster and Huddersfield Parish Church.

The service at Dewsbury Minster will take place on Sunday, September 19, at 7.15pm and will be led by The Archdeacon of Halifax, Venerable Bill Braviner.

This service will also be open to members of the public to attend.

Service of Prayer and Reflection at Dewsbury Minster on Sunday, September 11.

If you are unable to attend the service, it is also being live-streamed and available for everyone to view.

A link to the live stream will be provided on all Kirklees Council social media channels.