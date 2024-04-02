A major fire has engulfed a former school on Birkdale Road in Dewsbury. Picture Scott MerryleesA major fire has engulfed a former school on Birkdale Road in Dewsbury. Picture Scott Merrylees
GALLERY: 8 pictures showing the aftermath of fire at former Dewsbury school

These pictures show the aftermath of a fire that burned through a former Dewsbury school last night (Monday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:10 BST

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were called to to reports of a derelict building on fire on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury.

The site is of the former Wheelwright Grammar School.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said crews will remain at the scene throughout the afternoon to monitor hotspots and the structural safety of the building.

There were no persons involved in the incident.

