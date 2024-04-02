Dramatic photos show Dewsbury fire as crews still in attendance at fire of former school
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a derelict building on fire on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury.
The site is of the former Wheelwright Grammar School.
Fire was in upper floors and roof of derelict building and crews used two aerial appliances, four large jets, one hose reel and one ground monitor to extinguish the fire.
Teams were alerted at 10.51pm on April 1, with crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Morley, Hunslet, Wakefield and Rastrick all deployed to put the flames out.
There were no persons involved in the incident.
Crews will remain at the scene throughout the afternoon to monitor hotspots and the structural safety of the building.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.