A local campaign group has called for ‘immediate action’ from Kirklees Council to reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre following a Cabinet meeting last week.

At the meeting, held on Tuesday, December 12, councillors agreed to keep Batley Sports and Tennis Centre open, as well as Colne Valley Leisure Centre. It was confirmed, however, that Dewsbury Sports Centre will remain closed.

Now, Stop The Closures, a campaign group dedicated to keeping assets open in the Kirklees area, have expressed their “deep concerns” over the continued closure of the centre.

A spokesperson for Stop The Closures said: “The closure has left young people without facilities to exercise effectively and learn how to swim.

“It has also made it difficult for older adults to maintain travel to other sites, with some paying an additional £15 per week due to increased fuel costs.

“The nearest leisure centre is a 40-minute journey or requires three bus rides for many members, making it inaccessible for many in the community.

“Dewsbury Sports Centre is much more than just a place to exercise; it's a cornerstone of the community. The centre provides a safe, accessible space where people of all ages can come together, fostering a sense of community spirit and belonging.

“It’s where friendships are formed, where children learn essential life skills such as swimming, and where older adults can stay active and connected.

“The closure of this centre has far-reaching implications, affecting not only the physical health but also the social and mental wellbeing of our community. It’s not just about fitness; it’s about our community’s heart, and we must fight to keep it beating.”

The spokesperson added: “We will continue to fight for the reopening of the centre, advocating for a leisure facility that serves the full community.

“The Stop the Closures campaign is urging Kirklees Council to take immediate action to rectify this situation and reopen Dewsbury Sports Centre.”

Coun Graham Turner, Kirklees Cabinet Member for Finance, said in response:

“Closing facilities is never something that we want to do and I completely understand the strong feelings of local people in relation to the closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre.

“However, we have always been honest about the amount of budget the council could afford to give to KAL next year and what that could mean for Dewsbury.

“Unlike some of the other centres, where KAL has been able to remodel finances and look at ways to increase income, there is not currently a viable solution for Dewsbury.

“Due to the extensive and costly maintenance requirements at the site, alongside the high operational costs, and the more recent discovery of RAAC, KAL cannot afford to keep the centre open at this time. We are working with KAL and are continuing to discuss the feasibility of offering some level of dryside activities in the future, but no decisions have been made at this time.”

He added: “We are incredibly appreciative of everyone who has moved to other centres whilst the site has been closed, their support of those centres has helped to keep them open next year.

“I do understand that for some people travelling to another centre is not possible. Which is why we remain committed to making sure the people of Dewsbury can be supported to be physically active in other ways.