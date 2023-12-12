News you can trust since 1858
Batley's sports centre wins reprieve after council U-turn - but Dewsbury's sports centre will have to stay shut

Batley Sports and Tennis Centre has been saved and will stay open.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
But Dewsbury Sports Centre will have to stay shut, say Kirklees councillors, as it is in need of major repairs and RAAC has been found there.

The council announced in September that both sports centres could close under drastic plans needed for it to avoid going bankrupt.

Cabinet members approved a six-week consultation over the district’s leisure centres which included three potential permanent closures – Dewsbury Sports Centre, Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, and Colne Valley Leisure Centre.

Batley Sports and Tennis Centre will be allowed to stay openBatley Sports and Tennis Centre will be allowed to stay open
A spokesperson for the council said at the time that those centres all “require a larger council contribution to operate than other centres, as well as significant capital investment for repairs and maintenance over the next three years”.

Today, the council’s cabinet were presented with the results of the consultation and agreed to keep Batley Sports and Tennis Centre open.

Dewsbury Sports Centre will remain closed.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council and KAL will continue discussions around the feasibility of offering some level of dry side activities in the future, in addition to looking at opportunities for Dewsbury residents to be supported to be physically active in other ways.”

Dewsbury Sports Centre will stay shutDewsbury Sports Centre will stay shut
Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation. Your views and ideas have been vital.

"They’ve made a real, and positive, difference to the proposals.

“Council staff have worked hard with their colleagues at KAL to come up with an offer that makes health and fitness services available to as many residents as we possibly can.

"I’m pleased we’ve been able to broaden the leisure centre provision and that we’re able to do so within the financial limitations we set out originally.

“It’s still a tough financial climate out there for anyone running sports facilities anywhere in the country. And we haven’t yet been able to come up with a viable option for every centre.

"But if we can keep up the level of support that’s been shown for Kirklees centres during the consultation, the future looks a lot more positive than it did a few weeks ago.”

