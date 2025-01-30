The RSPCA has issued some advice after two snakes were found dead in Dewsbury and Huddersfield over the weekend, including a California kingsnake which was found in a tree outside Dewsbury train station before being taken to Calder Vets. Photos by Natacia Watson.

A California kingsnake was discovered in a tree outside Dewsbury train station on Sunday, January 26, before being taken to Calder Vets, who confirmed the snake was “deceased on arrival.”

In Huddersfield, Donaldson’s Vets announced on social media at the weekend that a deceased python was brought into their Somerset Road site.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear that two snakes have been found dead in these circumstances. Although we have limited details, it’s possible these reptiles are escaped pets or they may also have been deliberately abandoned or released on purpose.

“Snakes are talented escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a run for it, so the RSPCA advises owners to ensure vivariums are kept secure, and locked if necessary, to prevent accidental escape.

“They can be challenging reptiles to look after because their needs are the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment.

“Often, people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they buy them.

“The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species, using expert sources, and to only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

“Snakes are completely dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy and allow them to express their normal behaviour.

“Without proper care they can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration, injuries, parasites, and in severe cases, or if left untreated, they can eventually die.”

The charity also warns that most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain and that non-native species could “pose a serious threat to our native wildlife.”

It is illegal to release, or to allow to escape, any species that are not normally native to the UK.

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native, the RSPCA advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999, or a local reptile charity will also be able to help.