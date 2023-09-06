Watch more videos on Shots!

The plans include creating new cycle paths, as well as one-way sections of road on some side roads, signal-controlled pedestrian crossings and upgraded traffic signals to improve safety.

The proposed improvements will create a “safer” and more attractive walking, cycling and public transport route, better connecting people with local facilities and services.

The latest plans have been based on feedback from previous consultations in autumn 2022 and 2021.

People are being invited to have their say on major investment in walking and cycling between Dewsbury, Batley and Chidswell.

Now people are being asked to have their say on the Bradford Road section of the scheme.

Coun Cathy Scott, Acting Leader of Kirklees Council, said

“For Kirklees to grow sustainably, it’s essential that we provide the infrastructure to help more people make the shift to more sustainable and active forms of transport – especially for shorter journeys.

“By making routes safer for pedestrians and cyclists, we’re helping more people leave their cars at home and choose cleaner, greener and cheaper ways of getting about.

“Improving this infrastructure will also complement other regeneration planned for this area, like the Dewsbury and Batley Blueprints.

“These revised plans have already taken into account the feedback from our first rounds of consultation, and I’d encourage everyone who lives, works or regularly visits the Dewsbury, Batley and Chidswell areas to get involved and share their views now.”

“We’re investing in transport to build a brighter, stronger and better-connected West Yorkshire.

“This scheme is part of a multi-million investment which will make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport across Kirklees.

“This is a great example of how together we are making Dewsbury, Batley and Chidswell even better places to live, work and flourish.”

The scheme is being developed by Kirklees Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

It is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

The latest round of public consultation is open until 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 3.

People can join the project team at a face-to-face drop-in events at Warwick Road Primary School on Thursday, September 21, 4:30pm to 7:30pm, and at the Trinity Centre (WF17 7LT) on Thursday September, 28, 2pm to 7pm.

There will also be webinars on Tuesday, September 12, 1pm to 2pm and Thursday, September 14, 6:30pm to 7:30pm.