Kirklees Model Boat Club to host annual Autumn Open Day
Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their annual Autumn Open Day this weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
The event, on Sunday, September 10, will be held at Wilton Park, Bradford Road, Batley, from 9.30 am to 4pm, where boat models of all types, including model military vehicles, will be on display.
There will also be a competition to decide the members’ best model, while a raffle will be held to help raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
For more information about the event, visit https://kirkleesmodelboatclub.weebly.com/