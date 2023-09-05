Wilton Park, Batley

The event, on Sunday, September 10, will be held at Wilton Park, Bradford Road, Batley, from 9.30 am to 4pm, where boat models of all types, including model military vehicles, will be on display.

There will also be a competition to decide the members’ best model, while a raffle will be held to help raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).