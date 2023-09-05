News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Kirklees Model Boat Club to host annual Autumn Open Day

Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their annual Autumn Open Day this weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Wilton Park, BatleyWilton Park, Batley
Wilton Park, Batley

The event, on Sunday, September 10, will be held at Wilton Park, Bradford Road, Batley, from 9.30 am to 4pm, where boat models of all types, including model military vehicles, will be on display.

There will also be a competition to decide the members’ best model, while a raffle will be held to help raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

For more information about the event, visit https://kirkleesmodelboatclub.weebly.com/

Related topics:Batley