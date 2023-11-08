Kirklees Council’s Cabinet is set to discuss the progression of plans for housing growth in the district - including the development at Dewsbury Riverside - at a meeting next week.

The council’s current programme should deliver more than 2,000 new homes by 2030 and work has already begun to deliver around 800 of these new homes, including two Extra Care schemes which will provide supported housing for older people.

Next Tuesday’s (November 14) Cabinet discussions will specifically focus on developments at Dewsbury Riverside, as well as Fenay Lane in Almondbury. Both developments are set to deliver more affordable housing for Kirklees, and form an important part of the council’s overall housing growth programme.

The development at Dewsbury Riverside is the largest planned housing development in Kirklees, and will single handedly create thousands of new homes long-term.

An artist's impression of the Dewsbury Riverside housing development

Cabinet will discuss proposed next steps for Dewsbury Riverside, relating to collaboration with other local landowners and with Network Rail, whose development of Ravensthorpe Railway Station as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade will help support development around the Dewsbury Riverside site.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said:

“Right now we must keep looking to the future, working towards our goals and investing in more quality residences for local people. We’re set to create well over 2,000 new homes by 2030, and the Dewsbury Riverside development alone will create thousands by the time work is completed – not to mention more shops and schools alongside.

“It’s no secret we’re facing not just a local but a national shortage of housing, and affordable housing is a particular priority for us in Kirklees. As a council, we do our best with every development to go above and beyond the government’s minimum requirements for affordable housing, and these sites will be no exception.

“If Cabinet approves these plans, it will allow us to move forward with crucial developments, and with a clear and well thought-out strategy for housing growth in Kirklees.”

Discussions will also cover the appointment of a master developer for Dewsbury Riverside. While multiple developers will be involved longer-term due to the scale of the project, this master developer would oversee the full site and lead on initial planning and construction.

They would also work with other developers looking to build housing on the site, to ensure the end result meets the council’s specifications and the local need, and support the council’s work with Homes England and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in sourcing further potential funding for the project.

Meanwhile, the site on Fenay Lane in Almondbury has the capacity to deliver around 160 new homes.

The council’s Cabinet will discuss the sale of this land to a strategically selected housing provider for development. This would allow a well-resourced development partner to deliver homes on the Fenay Lane site without further financial investment from the council.

The provider would be selected based on their priorities for development being closely aligned with the council’s – maximising the number of affordable homes, and making sure all new housing is energy efficient – and would be approved by Homes England.