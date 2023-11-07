A piece of land in Birkenshaw going up for auction today for a future housing development has sparked fears among residents and members of the nearby Liberal Club about the impact it could have on the community.

The Kirklees Council-owned land, at Croft Street, which backs on to Birkenshaw Liberal Club, has a residential housing allocation of 28 units in the local plan and went under the hammer in October but failed to be sold.

The site had previously held planning permission for 34 houses but that has since expired.

Bidding opened at 10am this morning (Tuesday, November 7) and will conclude at 3.34pm tomorrow (Wednesday, November 8) for the plot of land which comprises over two acres and has a guide price of £850,000 plus.

The Kirklees Council-owned land, at Croft Street, which backs on to Birkenshaw Liberal Club,Council selling land next Birkenshaw Libral Club, is up for auction today (Tuesday), raising concerns from community members. Pictured are, from the left, Ian Stuart from Birkenshaw Bluedogs rugby club, steward Ben Goulding, Georgina King, who is concerned about the local wildlife, and Marcey the dog.

However, concerns have been raised by members of the club that the sale of the land for any future development could have an impact on a number of issues, including the loss of habitat for wildlife, a significant loss of parking and space around the club’s grounds and access for emergency and heavy goods vehicles.

Ian Stuart, a member of the Liberal Club and a committee member of Birkenshaw Bluedogs ARLFC which is based from the club, said:

“Our concern is that our home for the past 20 years will no longer be able to cope if there is a significant loss of parking and the rugby club will shoulder blame for cars parked on adjoining roads.

“The beer garden area is used for post-game presentations at every age group and children play in this area as it is the only green, maintained, area around the building. If this area is not retained there will be a real loss of not just space but club spirit and tradition.

The top of Croft Street, which gives access to the club. Concerns include access to the club, especially for emergency and heavy goods vehicles.

“The area itself is awash with urban wildlife, including owls, bats, hedgehogs, squirrels, birds and foxes. Where do these animals go?

“Kirklees Council has known about all these issues and hasn’t addressed them. They could have consulted with all parties - the Liberal Club, the rugby club and local residents - before putting the land up for auction. Any purchaser will have a great deal to sort out.”

A petition opposing the proposed sale of the land has also been set up by Birkenshaw resident, Georgina King, which can be viewed here: https://www.change.org/p/halt-housing-development-on-croft-street-to-protect-local-wildlife-and-increase-green-spaces?recruiter=648330725&recruited_by_id=7adeaf00-bbf3-11e6-9e90-433f7ce2b27f&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=petition_dashboard_share_modal&utm_medium=facebook_messenger