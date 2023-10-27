More than £100,000 of carefully concealed illegal and ‘potentially dangerous’ tobacco has been smoked out in Dewsbury by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT and West Yorkshire Trading Standards are continuing to investigate after seizing a high value haul of goods in a joint operation in Dewsbury on Monday, October 23.

Attending officers said they had been surprised by the lengths those involved had gone to in concealing their stash, with some hiding places being worthy of a “James Bond” style spy film.

They said in one case a false fuse on an electrical consumer board released the board to reveal a hidden cupboard filled with illegal tobacco.

Another was hidden in a section of hinged false wall hidden behind a bathroom mirror which slid up within the frame it was in.

In addition to the tobacco, a number of illegal disposable vapes were seized, which contained more than the legal maximum of 2ml of liquid, around 600 puffs.

Sergeant Stuart Clarke of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “We know that money raised from illegal tobacco sales can be used to directly fund organised crime and, through this operation, West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Police have dealt a substantial blow to the criminals benefitting from the supply of illegal and illicit tobacco in communities.

“Through working together we removed in excess of £100,000 worth of illegal and potentially dangerous tobacco products. Investigations will continue to identify supply routes and Police Licensing Officers will consider breaches of the premises licence.”

Tobacco hidden behind a concealed bathroom panel

On the methods used to store the illegal products, Sergeant Clarke added: “Some of the premises had hidden the tobacco in specially designed hides, reminiscent of James Bond style gadgets.

“In one case a false fuse on an electrical consumer board released the board to reveal a hidden cupboard filled with illegal tobacco.”

The operation was the latest in a series of raids by police and trading standards in Kirklees to clamp down on illegal and counterfeit goods sales.

In August, police and trading standards officers seized 12,000 cigarettes, four kg of hand rolling tobacco and 4,500 vapes with a retail value of £45,000 in an operation in Huddersfield.

It is also known that proceeds from the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes can be used to fund organised criminal enterprise.