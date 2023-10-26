West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they have arrested a man after an assault on a woman in Dewsbury.

The incident happened on South Street in the town, on Tuesday, October 24, with police confirming they are supporting the victim, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

A police spokesperson added: “We are aware of speculation on social media but there is no evidence to suggest there was any racial motivation for the assault.

“We would urge members of the public to avoid speculation about this incident and the people involved.

“We are working with colleagues in Kirklees Council’s adult social care to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”