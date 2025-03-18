More than 2,000 illegal drivers dealt with in Kirklees operation

More than 2000 illegal drivers have been dealt with and multiple arrests made in the first year of a major operation to make roads safer in Kirklees.

Police in Kirklees and the force’s Roads Policing Unit are now planning to continue Operation Trimburg in parts of Kirklees District into 2025 following its impact on the roads in Batley and Spen and Dewsbury and Mirfield.

Since its launch in February 2024 , the operation has seen officers deal with 2,298 road traffic offences, including 410 instances of speeding, 162 of use of a mobile phone while driving and 605 of not wearing a seatbelt.

Ninety one drivers were also stopped for driving without due care and attention and nine for suspected drink or drug driving offences.

Arrests included the nine drink/drugs drivers as well as six arrests of persons for theft from vehicles and two arrests of persons who failed to stop for the police. Persons were also arrested for other offences such as burglary.

Operation Trimburg itself remains focussed on reducing the #fatal5 offences identified as being the main cause of serious and fatal road incidents.

They are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

The operation has been supported by local councillors in Dewsbury and the Mirfield and Batley and Spen areas and has seen police carry out car based patrols and operations in those North Kirklees communities.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees District Police, said: “Operation Trimburg was launched following continued feedback from communities in the operation areas about illegal driving on their roads.

“With the support of local councillors we were able to provide sustained extra resourcing which really has had an impact as these figures demonstrate.”

Chief Inspector James Farrar of West Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “The absolutely tragic impact dangerous and illegal driving can have on the roads of West Yorkshire is sadly still all too apparent, and we remain determined to target those whose driving puts others at risk.

“We are working to continue Operation Trimburg in Kirklees and also continue to conduct other work with partners across West Yorkshire to reduce collisions involving the #fatal five and take action against illegal drivers.”