Man threatened with knife by men demanding he hand over his dog in Ravensthorpe

The incident happened on Saturday, April 27, between 8.30pm and 8.50pm, when the victim was walking his dog along a cycle track that runs parallel to Ravensthorpe Road.

He was approached by two men who were sitting on a tree stump close to the exit onto Burgh Mill Lane.

They brandished a knife and asked him for his dog.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV footage of the area at around that time, particularly around Ravenshouse Road, Burgh Mill Lane, Pilgrim Avenue and nearby.

The man managed to get away safely, with his dog, but the suspects took his watch and jewellery.

The men police want to speak to are described as eastern European and wearing dark clothing.

One of them is described as wearing a dark hoody with a large white Under Armour logo on the front.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have walked a similar route to the victim and spotted the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team at West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240225307.