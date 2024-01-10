‘Dangerous’ Liversedge child sex offender sentenced to 12 years
Ryan Baskerville, 30, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) for seven years, with five years on licence by court, for his “abhorrent crimes.” He was also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
The court heard that Baskerville had committed the sexual assaults on his young victim between 2020 and 2022.
The offending came to light after the victim spoke of what had happened, prompting a report to be made to Kirklees Police.
A full investigation was launched by the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit resulting in Baskerville being arrested and later charged.
DC Angus Whitehead of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said:
“I would like to praise the courage of the victim and his family for coming forward and reporting Baskerville’s offending. They have shown great fortitude throughout the investigation and court processes. I would also like to extend my thanks to the witnesses that provided evidence allowing justice to be served.
“I welcome the sentence handed down by Leeds Crown Court to Baskerville for his abhorrent crimes. He is a dangerous and manipulative offender and I hope that today’s sentence will give the victim and his family some solace, allowing them to move on with their lives.
“We would encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences whether recent or non-recent to come forward and contact the police. We handle all reports with the utmost sensitivity, and we will thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.”