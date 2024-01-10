“I am saddened to hear that people are still taking these selfish actions that damage the pitch at Littletown FC.

Kirklees Council has confirmed it is supporting a Heckmondwike-based junior football club in installing ‘preventative measures’ after their football pitches were a target of ‘mindless’ joyriding vandals at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public grass area at Milton Road in Heckmondwike, home of Littletown Juniors Football Club, was vandalised in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 7) by vehicles entering the field and leaving tyre marks.

The club, whose pitches were also similarly targeted in November and December 2022, have pleaded for the culprits to stop, while they are now working closely with the council to prevent any further incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macaulay Parkinson, head of the juniors, said: “We haven’t had any games down there recently because of the weather but now it is going to delay it even more. We are back to square one. We are having to pay money to get the pitch back up to a suitable standard.

Kirklees Council has confirmed it is supporting Littletown Junior Football Club in installing ‘preventative measures’ after their football pitches at Milton Road were a target of ‘mindless’ joyriding vandals at the weekend. (Photo credit: Littletown FC).

“We’re just at a stage where it’s like, ‘Oh have they done it again?’ It is a plea now. It doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t affect you. It’s the kids in the community. We have nine teams that play from down there and they all go to school all week and they look forward to playing football on a weekend and it’s been taken away from them by some mindless idiots for 20 seconds of fun. It’s a minority, but there are some mindless idiots out there.

“It is just baffling to me. Until we get the barriers up, it is probably going to be the case. We need some support in getting the barriers put up.

“The council is very supportive. The only way that is going to prevent it is by getting the barriers up there which is what we need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming the council’s support, coun Aafaq Butt, Cabinet Member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said:

“I am saddened to hear that people are still taking these selfish actions that damage the pitch at Littletown FC.

“We are continuing to work with the club to support them in applying for funding to install preventative measures on site.

“We have installed these measures in similar locations across the borough and they have been successful in preventing this vandalism from taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad