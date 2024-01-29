Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team are continuing their investigations after carrying out an early morning raid at a disused commercial premises on Wharf Mill in Ravensthorpe on Thursday, January 25.

Officers were supported by the force’s Specialist Operational Support Unit with technical support from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to execute the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

More than 1,500 large plants were located and recovered from the premises which had been converted for large-scale cannabis production, police have said.

The premises were made safe and forensic enquiries have been ongoing there by specialist forensic officers.

The activity followed the execution of another warrant at a separate premises on Wharf Mill last week which resulted in the discovery of 100 cannabis plants and a quantity of stolen car parts.

Police investigations remain ongoing into that offence.

Sergeant Stuart Clarke of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “This has clearly been a very large scale seizure of cannabis and has come about as a result of community intelligence which has been developed by our officers.

“This seizure, combined with the closure of a cannabis factory at another unit in this area recently, will have taken a substantial amount of potential profit out of the hands of organised criminals.

“We continue to ask anyone who has information about suspicious and criminal activity at this location or anywhere else in Dewsbury to contact officers at the NPT or the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously.

“I also again want to thank those who do come forward with information and intelligence about crime in their communities.

“Organised drugs crime causes real harm in our communities and your help makes a real impact in helping us put these people out of business.”