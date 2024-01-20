Over one hundred cannabis plants have been seized in a police operation in Ravensthorpe.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Officers from the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for information after locating cannabis and stolen car parts following an early morning raid on a commercial property on Huddersfield Road.

Dewsbury officers and colleagues from the district’s specialist Catch and Control team executed a warrant at premises at Calder Wharf Mills on Monday January 15 as part of an investigation into organised criminal activity.

On entering they located a cannabis factory containing more than 100 plants.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A number of car parts were also located with several so far confirmed to be stolen.

Sergeant Stuart Clarke of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “Organised criminal activity is a blight on our communities and we are continuing to investigate following the discovery of a substantial cannabis farm, and also some stolen car parts in a police warrant on Monday.

“Officers have now seized items from the location and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries to contact officers at the NPT on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity.

“I also want to thank those who do come forwards with information and intelligence about crime in their communities.