Cannabis plants worth £50,000 seized from houses in Liversedge in latest round of police drug raids

The Batley and Spen NPT is investigating and appealing for information after officers recovered 120 cannabis plants from adjoining houses on Halifax Road on Monday (April 24).

Officers attended at the location on Monday afternoon following a report of suspicious behaviour at one of the properties which had beenleft open.

On entering police uncovered a full cannabis farm inside the house and in the adjoining property which had been knocked into.

Generic police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency services. Police officer at scene

Scenes of crime investigators swept both properties and enquiries are ongoing to identify persons using the buildings.

The discovery follows an operation in Dewsbury last week in which NPT officers seized £400,000 of cannabis in planned warrants on former commercial properties in the town centre.

Inspector David Bates of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “We are continuing our enquiries following the discovery of a large cannabis farm in these two adjoining properties and I would ask anyone who saw suspicious behaviour on Halifax Road or who has information to contact us.

“West Yorkshire Police does investigate all drugs-related intelligence, and I want to take this opportunity to thank those who come forward to report drug crime and dealing.

“Money from such drugs production fuels violent organised crime and I urge residents to put a dent in criminals’ pockets by helping us to take such drugs off our streets.

“If you suspect a cannabis grow on your street, please let us know, you can remain anonymous if you so wish.