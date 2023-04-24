£400,000 of cannabis seized as police raid former Dewsbury town centre shop turned drugs factory

The Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team is continuing to investigate after seizing 470 cannabis plants in an operation in former shop premises in Dewsbury town centre last week.

Officers forced entry to the former commercial premises on Monday, April 17 and found four large rooms filled with plants spread across the building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to help police access the building which was in a state of disrepair.

Generic police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency services. Police officer at scene

Due to the unsafe nature of parts of the premises, removal of the cannabis took place over the next few days.

Forensic work was carried out in the building and the seized plants have now been sent for destruction.

Sergeant Shaun Oates of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “A significant amount of work has been ongoing in Dewsbury so far in 2023 to disrupt drugs offending, with this latest very large seizure being one of several recent operations.

“Money generated through the production and sale of cannabis goes directly into the pockets of organised criminals and is used to fuel crimes such as county lines trafficking which blights lives and communities.

“We are continuing to investigate this large seizure and I would ask anyone who can assist our enquiries or who saw suspicious activity in these buildings to contact the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT.”

He added: “All reports are fully investigated and can lead to operations such as last week's.”

