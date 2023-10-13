Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Lambert, 49, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to domestic offending taking place over an eight-year period.

West Yorkshire Police is encouraging victims of domestic offending to come forward following the conviction, as it continues its work to reduce violent offences against women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lambert was sentenced to three years and three months for offences of coercively controlling his victim between 2015 and 2023 and seriously assaulting her in an incident in 2014, in which she received a serious leg injury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Lambert, 49, from Batley, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to domestic offending taking place over an eight-year period.

Lambert was arrested and charged in April 2023 by Kirklees District safeguarding officers investigating reports made by the victim.

Police Constable James Healey of the Kirklees Domestic Abuse Team, who led the investigation, said:

“We welcome the sentencing of Michael Lambert at court and hope the victim can take comfort from the sentence imposed. It is welcome his eventual guilty plea has spared her and other witnesses the ordeal of a full trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a harrowing case in which the victim reported Lambert had put her through years of domestic abuse and controlling/coercive behaviour.

“This included assaults, verbal abuse and restricting her social life. He also seriously injured her in an incident in 2014.

“I want to commend her courage in coming forward and reporting this abuse, allowing us to launch a full investigation resulting in this man being put behind bars.”

Detective Sergeant Magee from the Kirklees Domestic Abuse Team added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Domestic abuse offending has a dreadful impact on its victims and can be among the hardest forms of criminal offending for them to report. West Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to reducing these crimes as part of ongoing work to reduce violence against women.

“Dedicated safeguarding detectives thoroughly investigate each offence reported to our department and can pledge that victims will always be treated sympathetically, with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.

“We do absolutely appreciate how hard coming forward can be as a victim of this offending, but I would really encourage victims to take that difficult first step and contact us.