Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees would like to speak with Roland Domotor regarding the matter.

Domotor, 28 is from the Dewsbury area and is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Domotor, who is also thought to have links to the Batley area.

If you can assist then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230542047.