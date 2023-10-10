Crime: Police issue appeal to locate Dewsbury man wanted for burglary
Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees would like to speak with Roland Domotor regarding the matter.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST
Domotor, 28 is from the Dewsbury area and is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate Domotor, who is also thought to have links to the Batley area.
If you can assist then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230542047.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.