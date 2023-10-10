News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper

Crime: Police issue appeal to locate Dewsbury man wanted for burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees would like to speak with Roland Domotor regarding the matter.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST
Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees would like to speak with Roland Domotor regarding the matter.Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees would like to speak with Roland Domotor regarding the matter.
Police investigating a burglary in Kirklees would like to speak with Roland Domotor regarding the matter.

Domotor, 28 is from the Dewsbury area and is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Domotor, who is also thought to have links to the Batley area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can assist then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230542047.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.