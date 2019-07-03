Armed police and string of arrests in Dewsbury after house damaged and car set on fire

Police arrested two men this morning as part of an investigation into a series of incidents in Dewsbury.

Armed officers were deployed to a house on Park House Drive at around 8am on Monday to reports of a gang of men with weapons damaging a house and car.

Three men were arrested. One - a 26-year-old - has been released on bail while enquiries continue while the other two have been released under investigation.

Then at 11pm on Monday, officers were called to an arson attack on a car and damage to a house on Pilgrim Drive.

Two men - aged 26 and 32 - have been arrested in connection with the fire and are in custody.

Police leading the investigation into both incidents have been conducting enquiries at a number of addresses across the Dewsbury area.

This has included stopping a vehicle Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, yesterday when two men were arrested for unconnected drug offences.

A vehicle was also stopped on Headfield Road, Dewsbury, this morning as part of this enquiry and two men have been arrested.