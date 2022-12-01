Wow! this unique, luxurious home with its own leisure complex is for sale

This super-swish home can't help but impress, from its attractive exterior within leafy lawned grounds and a stunning array of trees, to the luxurious accommodation and facilities inside.

Its own amazing leisure complex includes a large and exceptionally deep swimming pool with a seascape and dolphin mural, a sauna, shower room, gymnasium and luxury hot tub.

The versatile accommodation within the house itself also allows for multi-generational living if desired.

Forest Way is described by estate agents Yorkshire's Finest as: "a unique architect-designed Swiss Chalet-style detached residence, tucked away in a most private location, and nestling within its own large plot approaching 0.75 of an acre."

The house also has 3,500 square feet of flexible internal space, taking in the grand, south-facing, covered balcony, that is accessed from both the first floor sitting room and master bedroom, that looks out over the grounds.

The kitchen has a full range of fitted units, with a central island and wide window taking in a view of the garden, while the open plan lounge and dining room share a stone fire feature between the two areas. The lounge is large and comfortable, with steps leading up to doors that open to the garden.

Some of the bedrooms have fitted furniture, and the bathroom includes a circular jaccuzi style bath and a separate shower cubicle.

It's a peaceful location without passing traffic, and the driveway provides ample parking for a number of vehicles, along with the four-car integral garage.

Extensive lawned gardens fringed with a wide variety of trees have private borders, with scope for development.

Forest Way, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, has an asking price of £699,500.

Contact Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield, on 01484 432773 for more information.

