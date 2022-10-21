The detached property, on Hunsworth Lane, is set on a substantial plot with far reaching views to the rear, making it a magnificent family home.

The propert briefly comprises of a spacious entrance and hallway, spacious first floor with an open plan lounge/dining/kitchen with bi-fold doors leading out to the balcony patio with outstanding far reaching views.

The ground floor features two double bedrooms, a master bedroom with en-suite, family bathroom, utility room, generous front garden, drive, enclosed rear garden and workshop/summerhouse.

There is also a accessible lift installed.

An internal viewing is needed to fully appreciate the features and position of this property.

The property has undergone major improvements by the current owner and is extremely well presented.

The property is currently for sale on Rightmove for £575,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 7173.

