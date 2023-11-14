Take a look at this unique village property with added attractions

This unique barn conversion in a village close to Dewsbury offers stylish space for families, and comes with gardens, a stable block and a half-acre paddock.

An entrance hallway with porcelain tile flooring, beams and timbers, has an oak staircase leading up, and entry to further rooms, including a stylish w.c..

Underfloor heating is fitted throughout the ground floor of the property.

Six picture windows allow natural light to flood in to the lounge, where a chimney breast with exposed stonework and antique brick, houses a cast iron log-burning stove on stone hearth.

A versatile room with oak floor currently serves as a snug or home office, and overlooks the rear gardens.

The open plan breakfast kitchen has fitted units with oak and granite worktops, an integrated microwave oven, a dishwasher, and a range master oven. A large island unit has storage.

The living and dining room has impressive glazing to one end, and windows to three aspects. A feature wall of exposed stone contains bookshelves, and a timber spiral staircase rises to a mezzanine study.

A fitted out utility room with an exterior oak door completes the ground level.

From the beamed first floor landing are four bedrooms, two with en suites, and a house bathroom.

One large bedroom has a dressing room and high spec shower room, and all bedrooms feature high, beamed ceilings. The stylish house bathroom includes a double ended bath.

As one of a small group of converted barns, this property has an elevated position, with a garage that has power, light and water, and parking.

A joint access through automatic gates branches to individual driveways.

The stable block with power, light, and water has two stables and a feed room, with an enclosed paddock plus further land fronting the stables.

Front and side gardens have lawns and stone paving with shrubbery. A pathway leads to the rear garden and a stone flagged seating area. An outdoor entertainment space looks towards the house.

The property is fitted with solar panels, that provide significant power and economic benefit including an annual income.

There is gas fired central heating, double glazing, an alarm system and CCTV. Carpets, curtains, and other extras may be available via separate negotiation.

The Byre, Soothill Lane, Soothill, is for sale at £620,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

