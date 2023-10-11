A beautiful bungalow in Birkenshaw is up for sale on Rightmove.

This delightfully spacious three-bedroom detached home, situated on Moorhouse Drive, a highly sought-after cul-de-sac location close to the village, offers a good-sized living accomodation, with bungalows of this size rare to the market.

Set in a larger than average overall plot position of approximately 0.30 acre, this home has a stunning and immaculate garden that has to be viewed to be appreciated.

There is ample parking, a double garage and electric gates, as well as an en-suite bathroom.

This property on Moorhouse Drive in Birkenshaw is currently for sale on Rightmove with Signature Homes by Robert Watts, and is priced at £530,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 003891

1 . Garden Photo: Rightmove

2 . Lounge Photo: Rightmove

3 . Lounge Photo: Rightmove

4 . Kitchen Photo: Rightmove