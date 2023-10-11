News you can trust since 1858
Take a look inside this beautifully rare Birkenshaw bungalow for sale on Rightmove

A beautiful bungalow in Birkenshaw is up for sale on Rightmove.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:34 BST

This delightfully spacious three-bedroom detached home, situated on Moorhouse Drive, a highly sought-after cul-de-sac location close to the village, offers a good-sized living accomodation, with bungalows of this size rare to the market.

Set in a larger than average overall plot position of approximately 0.30 acre, this home has a stunning and immaculate garden that has to be viewed to be appreciated.

There is ample parking, a double garage and electric gates, as well as an en-suite bathroom.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 003891

This property on Moorhouse Drive in Birkenshaw is currently for sale on Rightmove and is priced at £530,000.

1. Garden

2. Lounge

3. Lounge

4. Kitchen

