The following properties have been added to the market and are for sale on Rightmove

FOR SALE: 17 new homes in and around Dewsbury that have been added to the property market

Here are some of the properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield and Batley that have been added to the market in the past seven days.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in and around Dewsbury on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit rightmove.co.uk

This property on Sandiway Bank, Dewsbury, is on sale with Strike priced £500,000 (offers in region of)

1. Sandiway Bank

This property on Sandiway Bank, Dewsbury, is on sale with Strike priced £500,000 (offers in region of) Photo: Rightmove

This property on Church Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Whitegates priced at £435,000

2. Church Lane

This property on Church Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Whitegates priced at £435,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Bywell Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents priced £325,000 (offers in excess of)

3. Bywell Road

This property on Bywell Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents priced £325,000 (offers in excess of) Photo: Rightmove

This property on St Mary's Avenue, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced at £310,000

4. St Mary's Avenue

This property on St Mary's Avenue, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced at £310,000 Photo: Rightmove

