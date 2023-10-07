Here are some of the properties in Dewsbury, Mirfield and Batley that have been added to the market in the past seven days.
Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in and around Dewsbury on Rightmove right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit rightmove.co.uk
1. Sandiway Bank
This property on Sandiway Bank, Dewsbury, is on sale with Strike priced £500,000 (offers in region of) Photo: Rightmove
2. Church Lane
This property on Church Lane, Mirfield, is on sale with Whitegates priced at £435,000 Photo: Rightmove
3. Bywell Road
This property on Bywell Road, Dewsbury, is on sale with Ezmuve Estate Agents priced £325,000 (offers in excess of) Photo: Rightmove
4. St Mary's Avenue
This property on St Mary's Avenue, Mirfield, is on sale with Bramleys priced at £310,000 Photo: Rightmove