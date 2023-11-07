Inside this stand-out family home with an optional annexe
From an entrance hall with built-in storage is a modern w.c., the lounge and dining kitchen.
A wood-burning stove cosies up the lounge that has a vaulted ceiling, and two Velux windows.
Within the dining kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, an island unit with seating, and some integrated appliances.
There is space for a range-style cooker within the brick chimney breast, with a built-in extractor.
A staircase with glass and chrome balustrade leads up to the beamed landing.
An inner hall can be shut off to provide the self-contained annexe with kitchen and bathroom, a double bedroom, and sitting and dining room.
In the sitting room is a wood burning stove on slate hearth, with a vaulted ceiling and velux windows.
The kitchen has a built-in microwave oven, an under-counter fridge and a dishwasher.
A double bedroom with en suite shower room has a vaulted ceiling, built-in cupboards and French doors, while three further bedrooms and a family bathroom all lead off the landing.
One further bedroom has a beamed ceiling, and an en suite with a shower cubicle and sauna, water jets, steam and built-in speakers.
Within the family bathroom is a Jacuzzi bath with mixer shower tap.
Secure gates with an intercom entry system front the property, and open to a driveway with parking and a car port.
The front garden has artificial lawned areas, a pergola, and a log store. A rear garden with artificial lawn has a patio and solar lights.
Littlecroft Cottage, Oxford Road, Gomersal, is priced at £495,000, with Barkers Estate Agents, Birkenshaw, tel. 0113 287 9344.
The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-the-bright-roomy-interior-of-this-star-semi-for-sale-in-dewsbury-4395720
www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/news/people/location-location-location-these-15-homes-in-dewsbury-have-been-added-to-the-property-market-this-week-4395513
www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-striking-mirfield-bungalow-for-sale-with-an-acre-of-gardens-4383050