Inside this stand-out family home with an optional annexe

This extended character home within gated grounds has ground floor accommodation that could be utilised as a teenage or granny annexe.

From an entrance hall with built-in storage is a modern w.c., the lounge and dining kitchen.

A wood-burning stove cosies up the lounge that has a vaulted ceiling, and two Velux windows.

Within the dining kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, an island unit with seating, and some integrated appliances.

There is space for a range-style cooker within the brick chimney breast, with a built-in extractor.

A staircase with glass and chrome balustrade leads up to the beamed landing.

An inner hall can be shut off to provide the self-contained annexe with kitchen and bathroom, a double bedroom, and sitting and dining room.

In the sitting room is a wood burning stove on slate hearth, with a vaulted ceiling and velux windows.

The kitchen has a built-in microwave oven, an under-counter fridge and a dishwasher.

A double bedroom with en suite shower room has a vaulted ceiling, built-in cupboards and French doors, while three further bedrooms and a family bathroom all lead off the landing.

One further bedroom has a beamed ceiling, and an en suite with a shower cubicle and sauna, water jets, steam and built-in speakers.

Within the family bathroom is a Jacuzzi bath with mixer shower tap.

Secure gates with an intercom entry system front the property, and open to a driveway with parking and a car port.

The front garden has artificial lawned areas, a pergola, and a log store. A rear garden with artificial lawn has a patio and solar lights.

Littlecroft Cottage, Oxford Road, Gomersal, is priced at £495,000, with Barkers Estate Agents, Birkenshaw, tel. 0113 287 9344.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Littlecroft Cottage, Oxford Road, Gomersal The spacious kitchen with central island has integrated appliances and space within the chimney breast for a range style cooker. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents, Birkenshaw Photo Sales

2 . Littlecroft Cottage, Oxford Road, Gomersal Another view of the dining kitchen, with tiled floor and granite worktops. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents, Birkenshaw Photo Sales

3 . Littlecroft Cottage, Oxford Road, Gomersal Natural light floods in to the lounge with its many windows and part-vaulted ceiling. Photo: Barkers Estate Agents, Birkenshaw Photo Sales