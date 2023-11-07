News you can trust since 1858
Inside this stand-out family home with an optional annexe

This extended character home within gated grounds has ground floor accommodation that could be utilised as a teenage or granny annexe.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT

From an entrance hall with built-in storage is a modern w.c., the lounge and dining kitchen.

A wood-burning stove cosies up the lounge that has a vaulted ceiling, and two Velux windows.

Within the dining kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, an island unit with seating, and some integrated appliances.

There is space for a range-style cooker within the brick chimney breast, with a built-in extractor.

A staircase with glass and chrome balustrade leads up to the beamed landing.

An inner hall can be shut off to provide the self-contained annexe with kitchen and bathroom, a double bedroom, and sitting and dining room.

In the sitting room is a wood burning stove on slate hearth, with a vaulted ceiling and velux windows.

The kitchen has a built-in microwave oven, an under-counter fridge and a dishwasher.

A double bedroom with en suite shower room has a vaulted ceiling, built-in cupboards and French doors, while three further bedrooms and a family bathroom all lead off the landing.

One further bedroom has a beamed ceiling, and an en suite with a shower cubicle and sauna, water jets, steam and built-in speakers.

Within the family bathroom is a Jacuzzi bath with mixer shower tap.

Secure gates with an intercom entry system front the property, and open to a driveway with parking and a car port.

The front garden has artificial lawned areas, a pergola, and a log store. A rear garden with artificial lawn has a patio and solar lights.

Littlecroft Cottage, Oxford Road, Gomersal, is priced at £495,000, with Barkers Estate Agents, Birkenshaw, tel. 0113 287 9344.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The spacious kitchen with central island has integrated appliances and space within the chimney breast for a range style cooker.

