Stunning property and gardens with potential to create an annexe

These include en suite facilities to two of five bedrooms, along with a modern family bathroom. One en suite shower room also includes a sauna.

There's a well placed balcony terrace from which to enjoy far reaching views, and for anyone seeking a place that has added earning potential, the selling agents advise that part of the property can easily be converted to make a separate or adjoining annex, if required.

Within a quiet, cul-de-sac location, the house has a driveway and double garage, with a south-facing, landscaped rear garden.

From an entrance hall with solid wood parquet flooring is the kitchen that has a range of cream coloured high gloss units and wooden work surfaces. Appliances include a built in double oven and an integrated dishwasher, a hob with extractor fan, and an American style fridge freezer.

A brick fireplace with a multi fuel stove is a feature of the living room, then there's a dining room with oak flooring and bi-fold doors out to a balcony with tiled floor and glass balustrade.

There's also a ground floor w.c..

From the lower floor landing are four bedrooms and the house bathroom, with a separate door to an 'annexe' area.

The first bedroom has a dressing room and en suite double shower and sauna. Another room has fitted wardrobes, and two more have views of garden and woodland.

A utility room leads through to the rear garden and the fifth bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite with corner shower. This could all potentially be converted into an annexe.

Rear gardens comprise lawned and paved patio areas with mature shrubs. There's a mezzanine storage area and a greenhouse.

This home has a whole range of facilities within easy reach, with good transport links that include the M62 motorway network.

The property in Woodlands Road, Batley, is for sale at £480,000 with Barkers estate agents, Birstall. Call 01924 473111.

