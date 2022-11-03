A full bedroom suite and a raised garden terrace are highlights of this home
This Mirfield home is a unique property set over three floors, with the entire top floor devoted to a master suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom.
Its accommodation also includes a well equipped modern dining kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances that include a double oven, an induction hob, a microwave, a fridge and a dishwasher, while the separate utility room has plumbing for a washing machine and a fridge freezer, and also has a sink and overhead clothes airer.
For anyone who needs to work from home, there’s a sizeable study with two desks that has garden views, then a sitting room and lounge, both of which receive plenty of natural light from their front bay windows.
There's also the entrance hallway with staircase leading up, and a ground floor w.c..
Three bedrooms are on the first floor, of which two are doubles that have fitted wardrobes.
The stylish bathroom has the luxury of a free standing jacuzzi bath, a double walk-in shower and twin wash basins within a vanity unit setting, included within its suite.
The spacious second floor suite with a dressing room and en suite bathroom has a circular feature window together with velux windows. The en suite includes both bath and shower, with an inbuilt vanity unit.
There is double glazing and central heating throughout the property.
A large driveway fronts a double garage that has electric doors, along with light and power.
The raised, decked sun terrace with pagoda is a feature of the lawned rear garden with open views, that offers privacy and has a useful outdoor store.
This home in Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, has a price tag of £595,000 and is for sale with Wilcock Estate Agents, Mirfield, tel. 01924 481005
