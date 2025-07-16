See the swish open plan design in this well-located larger style home

Impressive entrance doors lead in to a bright, galleried entrance hall and first floor landing with an arched window above the half landing on the staircase.

Off the hallway is a w.c. with modern shower room.

Two large windows light up the lounge with its stunning fireplace and period decor detail. Views over the gardens span towards Briestfield, Emley Moor and Netherton.

A double-aspect family room or second sitting room looks through to a versatile play room or study, and has a broad chimney breast with feature fireplace.

Again with lovely views, the high spec living and dining kitchen flows through to an orangery with a rooflight and glazed doors to the garden.

The sizeable dining area has provision for a wall-mounted TV, while the spacious kitchen with windows has fitted units, granite worktops, and a breakfast bar that seats three.

Appliances include a Falcon range with extractor fan, warming ovens and five ring gas hob, plus a wine fridge, an integrated Miele dishwasher, an American style fridge freezer and a pantry style cupboard. A separate utility room has a stable door to outside.

From the gallery landing are five bedrooms, two with luxury en suite facilities, and four with built-in wardrobes or storage.

One en suite double has two windows with exceptional views while the second is similarly plush.

There's a four-piece suite in the main bathroom, with a double ended bath, and a large shower unit.

Gardens and grounds of Grange View are large and well maintained, with a side garden providing scope for caravan or further parking.

The lawned rear gardens are a wonderful feature set across two levels, with mature shrubs and trees.

An expansive paved patio has views across the valley, with steps down to the lower lawn where there is another large, flagged area and a greenhouse. A vegetable garden is set to one side.

Approached through timber gates from a long lane, the driveway provides parking for several vehicles and gives access to the integral double garage.

​Grange View, Runtlings Lane, Ossett​, is for sale at £795,000, with Simon Blyth Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 361631.

