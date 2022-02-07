An entrance porch leads to the entrance hall, then to the spacious living room that has a fireplace, under stairs storage and French doors through to the dining room.

This is another large room that could be of flexible use, and has French doors leading out to the garden.

There’s an impressive modern kitchen with solid oak fitted units and an integrated dishwasher, with a porch area linking to the ground floor w.c..

From the first floor landing there are four bedrooms that include a master bedroom and bathroom.

The super sized master bedroom looks out over miles of countryside and has treble fitted wardrobes. Its huge bathroom includes both a bath tub and a shower cubicle.

There are two further large bedrooms with fitted furniture, and a smaller one, currently used as an office.

The tiled family bathroom features a free-standing ‘Victorian style’ bathtub.

To the front of the house is a lawned garden with a great outlook over open fields.

Two vehicles can park on the driveway that leads to a detached garage.

A south facing, lawned garden is to the rear, with a patio area and space for a garden shed and a greenhouse.

A ‘gas-lit’ lamppost heater allows for outdoor entertaining, even in chillier months.

214 Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, is for sale with Rosedale and Jones priced £364, 995.

Call 01924 792796 for details.

1. A versatile, light and pleasant reception room This dining room with relaxed seating area could be put to alternative use, such as a playroom if preferred. Photo Sales

2. A comfortable lounge A fireplace is a central feature of the lounge. Photo Sales

3. A welcoming kitchen Fitted units provide plenty of storage space in the attractive and well lit kitchen. Photo Sales

4. A spacious bedroom One of the property's four bedrooms. Photo Sales