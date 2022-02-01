Blackberry Cottage has plenty to offer in terms of spacious accommodation and potential for development.

Its interior includes a porch and breakfast kitchen, a sitting room, a garden room, a ground floor bathroom and an under stairs space that could be used as a study.

A large landing and three double bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which has an en suite bathroom.

Estate agents Yorkshire’s Finest suggest that “the property is reconfigured externally, incorporating a new detached garage, larger driveway and extension to the side and rear elevation”.

They add: “Extensions are a great way to add value to a property and the beauty of a renovation project that you plan on staying in, is that you can make the space work for you”.

Well placed for Dewsbury, Wakefield and the motorway network, Blackberry Cottage has a choice of schools within striking distance, and Middlestown, a few minutes away, has a number of shops, services and amenities on the doorstep.

Blackberry Cottage, Edge Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale with Yorkshire’s Finest at a price of £500,000. Call 01484 432773 for more information.

