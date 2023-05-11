News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
This five-bedroom family home has an enclosed garden with seating areas and summer house.This five-bedroom family home has an enclosed garden with seating areas and summer house.
This five-bedroom family home has an enclosed garden with seating areas and summer house.

See this modern home for sale in Dewsbury with fabulous indoor-outdoor living,

It's a great time of year to consider a move to this home, which has a stunning garden that lends itself to summer relaxation or entertaining, and includes a large summer house, made from Siberian larch with bi-folding doors.

By Sally Burton
Published 11th May 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:10 BST

This attractive facility is currently set-up as a bar, but can be used to suit many different purposes.

Lawned and enclosed, the garden has a wide patio and a decked terrace for sitting out or dining al fresco.

There's a range of established plants and bushes, plus a vegetable patch and greenhouse.

Inside, the house has an extended ground floor with flexible living provided by an entrance hall, a large dining kitchen, two reception rooms, a utility room and w.c..

With fitted soft-closing units, the modern dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar and integrated wine cooler. There are various NEFF integrated appliances.

A front facing bay window features in the bright living room, and an adjacent family room with multi-fuel burner has bi-folding doors out to the rear patio.Five bedrooms are on the first floor, with a luxury house bathroom that includes a P-shaped bath with shower.

The main bedroom has a modern en suite bathroom with both bath and walk-in shower.

A loft accessed from the landing is part boarded, with a light and a ladder.

To the side of the property is a gated driveway with parking, which leads to the double garage which has light, power and electric doors. To the front, a tarmac drive has further parking space.

The house stands at the head of a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after residential area.​

​This home, in Cowdry Close, Dewsbury, is for sale at £650,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley.

Call 0113 322 6333 for more information about the property.

More property​: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-larger-style-home-has-almost-an-acre-plot-for-sale-in-upper-batley-4130554

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-end-terrace-home-with-spectacular-views-is-on-the-market-at-ps89950-4136319

The interior of the Siberian wood summerhouse.

1. Cowdry Close, Dewsbury

The interior of the Siberian wood summerhouse. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley

Photo Sales
The open plan, fitted kitchen with diner.

2. Cowdry Close, Dewsbury

The open plan, fitted kitchen with diner. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley

Photo Sales
The design of the house allows easy indoor to outdoor living.

3. Cowdry Close, Dewsbury

The design of the house allows easy indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley

Photo Sales
The living room with feature fireplace and bay window.

4. Cowdry Close, Dewsbury

The living room with feature fireplace and bay window. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Dewsbury