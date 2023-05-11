See this modern home for sale in Dewsbury with fabulous indoor-outdoor living,
It's a great time of year to consider a move to this home, which has a stunning garden that lends itself to summer relaxation or entertaining, and includes a large summer house, made from Siberian larch with bi-folding doors.
This attractive facility is currently set-up as a bar, but can be used to suit many different purposes.
Lawned and enclosed, the garden has a wide patio and a decked terrace for sitting out or dining al fresco.
There's a range of established plants and bushes, plus a vegetable patch and greenhouse.
Inside, the house has an extended ground floor with flexible living provided by an entrance hall, a large dining kitchen, two reception rooms, a utility room and w.c..
With fitted soft-closing units, the modern dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar and integrated wine cooler. There are various NEFF integrated appliances.
A front facing bay window features in the bright living room, and an adjacent family room with multi-fuel burner has bi-folding doors out to the rear patio.Five bedrooms are on the first floor, with a luxury house bathroom that includes a P-shaped bath with shower.
The main bedroom has a modern en suite bathroom with both bath and walk-in shower.
A loft accessed from the landing is part boarded, with a light and a ladder.
To the side of the property is a gated driveway with parking, which leads to the double garage which has light, power and electric doors. To the front, a tarmac drive has further parking space.
The house stands at the head of a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after residential area.
This home, in Cowdry Close, Dewsbury, is for sale at £650,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley.
Call 0113 322 6333 for more information about the property.
More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-larger-style-home-has-almost-an-acre-plot-for-sale-in-upper-batley-4130554
www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-end-terrace-home-with-spectacular-views-is-on-the-market-at-ps89950-4136319