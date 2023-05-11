See this modern home for sale in Dewsbury with fabulous indoor-outdoor living,

It's a great time of year to consider a move to this home, which has a stunning garden that lends itself to summer relaxation or entertaining, and includes a large summer house, made from Siberian larch with bi-folding doors.

This attractive facility is currently set-up as a bar, but can be used to suit many different purposes.

Lawned and enclosed, the garden has a wide patio and a decked terrace for sitting out or dining al fresco.

There's a range of established plants and bushes, plus a vegetable patch and greenhouse.

Inside, the house has an extended ground floor with flexible living provided by an entrance hall, a large dining kitchen, two reception rooms, a utility room and w.c..

With fitted soft-closing units, the modern dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar and integrated wine cooler. There are various NEFF integrated appliances.

A front facing bay window features in the bright living room, and an adjacent family room with multi-fuel burner has bi-folding doors out to the rear patio.Five bedrooms are on the first floor, with a luxury house bathroom that includes a P-shaped bath with shower.

The main bedroom has a modern en suite bathroom with both bath and walk-in shower.

A loft accessed from the landing is part boarded, with a light and a ladder.

To the side of the property is a gated driveway with parking, which leads to the double garage which has light, power and electric doors. To the front, a tarmac drive has further parking space.

The house stands at the head of a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought-after residential area.​

​This home, in Cowdry Close, Dewsbury, is for sale at £650,000, with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents, Morley.

Call 0113 322 6333 for more information about the property.

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-end-terrace-home-with-spectacular-views-is-on-the-market-at-ps89950-4136319

1 . Cowdry Close, Dewsbury The interior of the Siberian wood summerhouse. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley Photo Sales

2 . Cowdry Close, Dewsbury The open plan, fitted kitchen with diner. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley Photo Sales

3 . Cowdry Close, Dewsbury The design of the house allows easy indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Cowdry Close, Dewsbury The living room with feature fireplace and bay window. Photo: Dacre Son and Hartley Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3