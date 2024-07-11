See inside this surprising Liversedge home, for sale with its own leisure suite

The three bedroom property in sought after Liversedge also features a contemporary kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances, and a large conservatory that opens to the garden and is a great place for entertaining in the warmer months of the year.

A bright and spacious lounge also has French doors to the extensive rear garden, while two further versatile ground floor rooms can be bedrooms or reception rooms, along with a useful bathroom at this level.

From a side lobby, then a utility room or workshop, is a covered walkway through to the swimming pool and sauna, that are based within a 39ft room that has access to the large side garden.

Two bedrooms with built in wardrobes, one of which also has an en suite bathroom, are on the first floor.

With lovely gardens and grounds, this property has two garages and a car port, with private parking space on the driveway.

The peaceful, lawned side garden, that can be entered directly from the swimming pool room, features patio spaces and decked seating areas, with mature shrubs and flower beds, while to the rear is more garden with an artificial lawn, planted beds and borders, and seating areas that can be accessed from both the lounge and the conservatory.

With its flexible accommodation and large gardens, the property has exceptional space and versatility, along with easy access links to the motorway network and public transport, with a choice of local schools and services.

This home in Halifax Road, Liversedge, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £425,000, with Reeds Rains estate agents, Cleckheaton.

