Inside this stunning detached home with features from 1800s

An immaculate, modern interior blends well with beamed ceilings, wood burning stoves, exposed stone walls, panelled doors and an Aga in the kitchen.

The entrance hallway with cloaks area leads on to the dining room, and to a ground floor w.c.

A natural stone fireplace with wood burning stove cosies up the dining room with its feature open stonework, and there's a comfortable

living room with an open fire.

In the breakfast kitchen are handmade units with granite worktops. Appliances include an AGA with electric ovens and gas hob, a larder fridge, a freezer, dishwasher, and a Belfast sink and space for dining table. A utility room is a useful extra.

Another sitting room or ground floor bedroom has French doors out to the garden.

Four double bedrooms, and another currently used as a home office are on the first floor.

The beamed main bedroom and one other bedroom have en suite bathrooms, while the house bathroom includes a double shower, a wash basin vanity unit and a freestanding bath within its suite.

The front entrance to the property is through electric gates to a large pebbled driveway. A double garage has an electrically operated door, with storage above.

A side pathway leads to the rear part-walled garden with lawn and patio areas, and filled borders. A brick-built bench is an added facility.

In a village setting, surrounded by countryside, this property has easy access to walks and trails, while being a few minutes drive from the M62 motorway network.

Emsley Farm, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, is for sale at £975,000, with Wilcock, Mirfield, tel. 01924 481005.

1 . Emsley Farm, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge

2 . Emsley Farm, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge

4 . Emsley Farm, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge