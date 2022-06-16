See inside this lovely 17th century Hall, for sale near Dewsbury

Set within a walled garden, Combs Hall is registered with Historic England due to such features as bevelled windows, the large open fireplace with working chimney within the kitchen, and the central staircase.

With two spacious bedrooms and a large, luxurious bathroom, it has a beamed family kitchen with appliances including a Rangemaster electric oven, a five-ring gas hob, microwave and a fridge freezer. From here is a door to the cellar head, and a ground floor storage room gives potential scope for a cloakroom at this level if desired.

A comfortable and carpeted sitting room with plenty of natural light flooding in has a ceramic tiled hearth with inset gas fire.

The staircase with decorative balustrade leads up to a landing, where drop down ladders give access to attic space.

One exceptionally large bedroom has mirrored wardrobes. The luxurious house bathroom features a corner jacuzzi bath, and a double walk-in shower with gold fitments.

Planning permission was previously granted (now lapsed) for a passage from the Hall to its former brew house, an outbuilding with a beamed apex ceiling and original fireplace.

Extensive lawned gardens include pathways and seating areas.

Combs Hall, Combs Road, Thornhill, is for sale priced £500,000 with Yorkshire’s Finest estate agents. Call 01484 432773.

1. nybn-16-06-22-combs5-NMSYupload.jpg Inside the hall and its beamed lounge with central feature fireplace. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

2. Rooms with character An alternative view of this room with decorative fireplace and windows overlooking the grounds. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

3. A spacious bathroom This bathroom suite includes a corner bath and a bidet. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

4. A fitted dining kitchen with integrated appliances The beamed kitchen has flexible space and plenty of natural light. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales