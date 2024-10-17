Inside this palatial £2.8m home, near Dewsbury, that will amaze you

Open plan living space spans out from the sleek and spacious entrance hall, and includes a large double aspect living room with views out over the gardens and open fields beyond.

Following on from a study with exceptional glazing, and flexible space, is the plush cinema room.

A huge, high spec living and dining kitchen with fitted units, a central island and seated breakfast bar, is served by a utility room.

The ground floor snug could become a fifth bedroom if so desired, and another bedroom at this level has an en suite bathroom for convenience.

An open staircase with glass balustrade and chandelier above leads upstairs to a gallery landing.

With the opulent master bedroom on the first floor is its own very large dressing room, with a magnificent en-suite facility.

Two further double bedrooms at this level both have their own sleek and modern en-suite bathrooms.

Each bedroom is individually designed, with exceptional space that allows for choice of furnishing. Some rooms offer fabulous open views, while bathrooms are large and luxurious.

This home is fitted and finished to the highest standard, with spectacular, structured gardens that are designed to be low maintenance and feature terraces with various seating and lounging areas that make the most of the far-reaching views, along with a sizeable summer house.

A particularly large driveway leads up to the detached house and double garage, with plenty of parking space and a hedged garden.

Lane Top Farm, Whitley Road, Whitley​, Dewsbury, is currently on the market at a price of £2,800,000, with Simon Blyth Estate Agent, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

