This property, on Latham Lane in Gomersal, is currently for sale on Rightmove with Whitegates, Cleckheaton, and is priced at £600,000 (offers in region of).This property, on Latham Lane in Gomersal, is currently for sale on Rightmove with Whitegates, Cleckheaton, and is priced at £600,000 (offers in region of).
Property: Take a look inside this exceptionally spacious Gomersal bungalow

This fabulous four bedroom detached bungalow located in Gomersal has recently been added to Rightmove.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

The property, on Latham Lane, consists of a spacious lounge, an open-plan kitchen-dining area, utility room and two bathrooms in addition to the four bedrooms.

The current owners have undergone a period of extending the home, offering spacious and well-planned living accommodation, which has been carefully adapted for wheelchair users.

The semi-rural location has excellent access to the surrounding countryside and villages and is just a few minutes’ drive from the M62 motorway network.

The accommodation includes an impressive 32ft x 8ft central entrance hall which gives access to each of its four good-sized bedrooms, three of which have fitted wardrobes including the master bedroom which overlooks the splendid garden.

There is also a spacious dual aspect lounge and a striking 22ft living-dining kitchen with its feature vaulted ceiling, modern kitchen units with integrated appliances and large separate utility room – all of which have been carefully reconfigured to give easy access for those who use a wheelchair.

Outside, there are attractive gardens to both the front and rear – the rear being a particular feature as it is fully enclosed and includes a purpose built summerhouse that could double up as a home office or workshop if required.

A generous block paved drive extends along one side of the bungalow where it has a carport and a detached garage with power and lighting.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 003831

1. Front

2. Central entrance hall

3. Lounge

4. Kitchen diner

