News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Mirfield and Roberttown claim gold at Yorkshire In Bloom 2023 awards

Gardening groups in Mirfield and Roberttown have claimed gold at this year’s Yorkshire in Bloom Awards.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mirfield in Bloom won gold for the second year running in the Large Town category and, along with Knaresborough In Bloom, was named joint category winner.

The judges commended the voluntary group in their overall verdict, stating: “Excellent team ethics and spirit is at the heart of Mirfield in Bloom. The enthusiasm and determination to succeed and make Mirfield a nice place to live shines through on all levels.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It added: “The 'buy in' from the town is evident throughout from the well manicured lawns and hedges of private residences through to the businesses in the heart of the town.

Mirfield in Bloom at Mirfield Community Centre after hosting judges from Yorkshire In Bloom. From left: Gillian Young, Ruth Edwards, Barbara Clough, Christine Sykes, Claire Welch and Sue Bevan.Mirfield in Bloom at Mirfield Community Centre after hosting judges from Yorkshire In Bloom. From left: Gillian Young, Ruth Edwards, Barbara Clough, Christine Sykes, Claire Welch and Sue Bevan.
Mirfield in Bloom at Mirfield Community Centre after hosting judges from Yorkshire In Bloom. From left: Gillian Young, Ruth Edwards, Barbara Clough, Christine Sykes, Claire Welch and Sue Bevan.
Most Popular

“Everyone involved in the In Bloom group should be immensely proud of their achievements!”

Read More
Mirfield ‘going for gold again’ after welcoming Yorkshire in Bloom judges

The Large Village gold award went to Roberttown In Bloom, who were also named as category winners.

Praising the village, the judges said: “Roberttown is an attractive village high up in West Yorkshire with an abundance of open space and magnificent views.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The village is a pure delight with a wonderful community atmosphere. There is so much enthusiasm within the group.

“The group all work very hard and are extremely well informed and knowledgeable and we wish them well in the future.”

Other businesses, schools and establishments across North Kirklees also received prestigious awards, including Mirfield’s the Old Colonial pub, Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, St Mary’s Church and neighbourhood, St Paul’s Lock and Mirfield Heritage Site, as well as Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Cleckheaton Library and the Jo Cox Community Wood.

We will have further reaction from our winners next week on the Dewsbury Reporter website and Reporter Series’ newspapers.

Related topics:MirfieldGardeningWest Yorkshire