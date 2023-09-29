Gardening groups in Mirfield and Roberttown have claimed gold at this year’s Yorkshire in Bloom Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mirfield in Bloom won gold for the second year running in the Large Town category and, along with Knaresborough In Bloom, was named joint category winner.

The judges commended the voluntary group in their overall verdict, stating: “Excellent team ethics and spirit is at the heart of Mirfield in Bloom. The enthusiasm and determination to succeed and make Mirfield a nice place to live shines through on all levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The 'buy in' from the town is evident throughout from the well manicured lawns and hedges of private residences through to the businesses in the heart of the town.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mirfield in Bloom at Mirfield Community Centre after hosting judges from Yorkshire In Bloom. From left: Gillian Young, Ruth Edwards, Barbara Clough, Christine Sykes, Claire Welch and Sue Bevan.

“Everyone involved in the In Bloom group should be immensely proud of their achievements!”

The Large Village gold award went to Roberttown In Bloom, who were also named as category winners.

Praising the village, the judges said: “Roberttown is an attractive village high up in West Yorkshire with an abundance of open space and magnificent views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The village is a pure delight with a wonderful community atmosphere. There is so much enthusiasm within the group.

“The group all work very hard and are extremely well informed and knowledgeable and we wish them well in the future.”

Other businesses, schools and establishments across North Kirklees also received prestigious awards, including Mirfield’s the Old Colonial pub, Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, St Mary’s Church and neighbourhood, St Paul’s Lock and Mirfield Heritage Site, as well as Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Cleckheaton Library and the Jo Cox Community Wood.