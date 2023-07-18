The hardworking community group invited judges around the town on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14, as they seek to retain the prestigious best large town title they received in 2022.

Judges Andy Mumford and Richard Dewsbury were shown around on day one by Chairman Ruth Edwards and the town’s mayor Martyn Connell, while Friday’s judges, Dawn Johnson and Diedre Walton, were led by Ruth and deputy mayor Stuart Naisbett, with the Yorkshire in Bloom representatives proudly taken to businesses, schools and through the various neighbourhoods of Mirfield.

However, the group will have to wait until late September to see if they have struck gold again in 2023.

Carol Wood and her display at the Old Colonial which was visited by Yorkshire in Bloom judges.

Secretary of Mirfield in Bloom, Christine Sykes, said: “It is a rather long time to be hanging on and it is difficult to tell how we have done. But we have gone to another level this year because we have had more people telling us that they think they are better than ever.

“That is a recommendation from the town’s people who have no axe to grind.”

With the town looking resplendent - in a crown jewels theme - for the important visit, Christine thanked major sponsors the John Cotton Group and Mirfield Town Council, as well as the whole community, for the support the group has received.

“We get a lot of help from the community, businesses and other voluntary groups,” she revealed. “Without that help we couldn’t do anything because we have to source funding ourselves and it gets more expensive every year. We have to rely on the community.

Ruth Edward, left, and Christine Sykes from Mirfield In Bloom.

“The John Cotton Group has been absolutely amazing. They came to us three years ago asking what they could do and since then they have been our major sponsor.”

Coun Connell, who was elected mayor of the town in May, paid tribute to everyone involved, saying: “For the town, it is a matter of community pride. All of the bloomers work so hard throughout the year, not just on the Mirfield in Bloom projects but also in other projects they carry out around town.

“To get another gold award, if we can, in 2023, would be incredible and a great reward for the hard work of Mirfield in Bloom.

“A massive thank you to Ruth Edwards and Christine Sykes and the full team at Mirfield in Bloom, and to the town council, and everyone who has contributed.”

Carol Wood, whose display at the Old Colonial pub she runs with husband Tim on Dunbottle Lane was seen by judges on the Thursday, said:

“It’s a lot of hours of hard work but it is always worth it. It is always nice to be a part of Mirfield in Bloom. It is such a commitment from so many people.

“Mirfield looks wonderful from all the hard work. It is absolutely phenomenal.”

But, irrespective of whether they claim gold for the second year running, Christine insists that isn’t the main aim. She said: