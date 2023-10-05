Mirfield In Bloom are celebrating yet again after scooping the best large town award from Yorkshire In Bloom.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town was declared joint best along with Knaresborough and secured another gold title, following their success in 2022, after their crown jewels theme wowed judges in the summer.

Volunteer Christine Sykes said after the results: “We did our very, very best but we were a bit worried because once you’re up the only way is down. We were desperately hoping that all of our hard work had come to pass, so our feelings were of relief that we were keeping up the good work on behalf of Mirfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking everybody involved in the group’s efforts, Christine added: “It is a massive thank you to everyone involved, especially Mirfield Town Council who are our main sponsors. Also the John Cotton Group, they sponsor the neighbourhoods, who have all done magnificently this year because they’ve all got top marks of outstanding.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mirfield In Bloom presenting an award to Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School who have won a Yorkshire In Bloom award. Pictured are back, left to right, Joy Smith of Yorkshire In Bloom, Michael Foster, teacher at Crossley Fields and Ruth Edwards and Christine Sykes of Mirfield In Bloom. Front are pupils Theo Everett, Ayesha Master and Zainab Hussain.

“It is not just the town centre which is outstanding, it’s the whole town.

“We are also really, really proud of Ruth Edwards for leading us into yet another successful year.”

As for Mirfield In Bloom’s plans for 2024, Christine added: “We can’t stop now. We do need extra help with volunteering because none of us are getting any younger. We have to keep going and we are hoping to go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other businesses, schools and community groups in Mirfield and Dewsbury were rewarded at last Thursday’s regional ceremony.

Mirfield In Bloom presented a Yorkshire In Bloom award to Crossley Fields.

The Old Colonial pub in Mirfield received the Silver Gilt award in the Small Businesses category, with the judges verdict stating:

“A splendid array of colour greeted the judges upon turning into the car park. All planters and hanging baskets were in full bloom and, coupled with the established beds and borders, offered a kaleidoscope of colour.”

Landlord Tim Wood said: “We are thrilled to bits. We have followed due diligence with all the judges’ recommendations from last year and, on a very limited budget out of our own back pocket, we still managed to get Silver Gilt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of community effort goes on throughout Mirfield, Mirfield In Bloom is one of them, and it just shows how communities can pull together to make a small pennine town so outstanding.”

Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School in Mirfield claimed silver in the young people’s award after impressing judges with their “thriving gardening club.” The award was presented to the school by Yorkshire In Bloom judges, as well as Christine and Ruth from Mirfield In Bloom, on Tuesday in a special assembly.

Mr Foster, who led the school project, said: “I am incredibly proud of the efforts of the children and parent volunteers. They were such a big help.

“Also a big thank you to Christine and everyone from Mirfield in Bloom for their continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zainab, a Year 6 pupil involved in the Enrichment Club, said: “I loved planting flowers in the beds and making the school look nice.”

Church House Pre-School in the town claimed gold in the same category, with judges praising the setting’s “impressive portfolio.”

St Mary’s Church and neighbourhood, St Paul’s Lock and Mirfield Heritage were also celebrated at the ceremony.