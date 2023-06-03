Look inside one of Cleckheaton's most expensive properties, currently available on Rightmove

Explore this unique and modern four double-bedroomed family home in a Cleckheaton hotspot, which is currently available to buy on Rightmove.

Newly built, Lower Lark Hill is situated in a backwater location and accessed via a small road serving only seven houses.

This family home is located just off Moorbottom Road in the Moorside area of Cleckheaton, giving good communication links to the M62 motorway network.

From the dual height feature entrance leading to the 25ft lounge with patio access to the garden, the house also boasts a dining room/second sitting area, stunning open plan 32ft living kitchen with ground floor utility room and WC.

To the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en suite and dressing room, one guest suite with en suite and two further bedrooms with a Jack 'n' Jill bathroom.

The landscaped gardens offer a high degree of privacy and complement the house, along with an electronically controlled security gate, ample driveway parking and double detached garage.

Lower Lark Hill is currently available on Rightmove for £850,000.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact the estate agent, Signature Homes, on 01274 003891.

Spacious hallway This spacious feature has a full height hallway with glazed timber stairs.

Modern living kitchen This family kitchen is ideal for family living with ample natural light from the full height windows.

Incredible kitchen This incredible kitchen features a modern range of handle less wall and base units in dark grey finish with complimentary Quartz worktops and an inset sink with a hot water tap.

Unique living room This irregular shaped room has ample natural light from full height windows and bi-folding doors leading to garden.

