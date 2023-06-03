Look inside one of Cleckheaton's most expensive properties, currently available on Rightmove
Newly built, Lower Lark Hill is situated in a backwater location and accessed via a small road serving only seven houses.
This family home is located just off Moorbottom Road in the Moorside area of Cleckheaton, giving good communication links to the M62 motorway network.
From the dual height feature entrance leading to the 25ft lounge with patio access to the garden, the house also boasts a dining room/second sitting area, stunning open plan 32ft living kitchen with ground floor utility room and WC.
To the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en suite and dressing room, one guest suite with en suite and two further bedrooms with a Jack 'n' Jill bathroom.
The landscaped gardens offer a high degree of privacy and complement the house, along with an electronically controlled security gate, ample driveway parking and double detached garage.
Lower Lark Hill is currently available on Rightmove for £850,000.
For more information, or to book a viewing, contact the estate agent, Signature Homes, on 01274 003891.