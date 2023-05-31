News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
These homes are all new to the property market within the past weekThese homes are all new to the property market within the past week
These homes are all new to the property market within the past week

These 15 homes in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield have been added to the property market this week and are for sale on Rightmove

There are some stunning homes currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have been added to the property market this week.
By Dominic Brown
Published 31st May 2023, 17:30 BST

These 15 properties are the newest currently for sale across North Kirklees on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Inside this spacious Upper Batley semi with four bedrooms and private gardens

This property on Station Lane, Birkenshaw, is on sale with Signature Homes priced £575,000

1. £575,000

This property on Station Lane, Birkenshaw, is on sale with Signature Homes priced £575,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Burnleys Mill Road, Cleckheaton, is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £465,000

2. £465,000

This property on Burnleys Mill Road, Cleckheaton, is on sale with Watsons Property Services priced £465,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley, is on sale with Shaun Mellor Property priced £450,000

3. £450,000

This property on Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley, is on sale with Shaun Mellor Property priced £450,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Fishermans Walk, Mirfield, is on sale with EweMove priced £410,000

4. £410,000

This property on Fishermans Walk, Mirfield, is on sale with EweMove priced £410,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldRightmoveNorth Kirklees