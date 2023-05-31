These 15 homes in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield have been added to the property market this week and are for sale on Rightmove
There are some stunning homes currently for sale across Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield, and here we take a look at some of the new ones that have been added to the property market this week.
By Dominic Brown
Published 31st May 2023, 17:30 BST
These 15 properties are the newest currently for sale across North Kirklees on Rightmove.
For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk
Page 1 of 4