Inside this wonderful £3m manor house with exceptional facilities

Within the grounds of Hopton Brow are manicured gardens, woodland, a paddock and vegetable plots.

The stone barn is currently used for entertaining, with a playroom, an office suite, and an additional garage. There's a further agricultural barn.

A family home for many years, Hopton Brow has been carefully updated, with superb facilities.

Period features and fireplaces can be seen throughout and most windows showcase beautiful views.

From the entrance hallway with magnificent stone staircase are facilities that include a sitting room, family room, library, living dining kitchen and a further teppanyaki kitchen, utility room, pantry, two cloakrooms, and extensive cellars.

From the first floor landing are four luxury bedrooms, with built-in furniture by Peter Thompson of York, who also equipped the kitchen. One has an adjoining dressing room and fabulous en-suite, and there are two further en suites, plus a house bathroom.

With views over gardens, the living dining kitchen has underfloor heating, and access to an outdoor dining terrace. It has many inbuilt appliances, a four-oven Aga in blue with hot plate, and the usual chrome topped hot plates.

A teppanyaki kitchen is fitted with all Gaggenau appliances, including wine chiller, large fridge, freezer, two double ovens, steam oven and microwave, and again, it has a glazed door out to the terrace.

A fitted-out butler’s pantry with original sink looks out over a courtyard-style garden, and an arched window on the half-landing of the stairs reveals a lovely landscape.

A second staircase to the ground floor was part of the Victorian extension to the house.

Large, well presented cellars include vaulted ceilings, shelving, a stone slabbed table and stone flooring​, with a well equipped wine cellar.

The Stone Barn ​and The Cottage form part of the courtyard​.

Within the barn is marble and travertine tiled flooring​, an oak staircase​, and a gallery landing​. An inner hallway opens out to the main office area with panoramic views.

A​nother private office has an exposed stone wall​ with high spec features.

​On the first floor the barn has a spacious room with vaulted ceiling and beams​, oak flooring, and quadruple aspect windows ​with open views​.

There are cast iron column radiators​, and a well equipped kitchen for hospitality​.

​Further to this is versatile garage space​, a spacious playroom with vaulted ceiling, then an undercroft workshop and log store.

​Two stone vaulted ceiling log stores have lighting and power​, with cast iron gates.

Within the cottage is an open plan, fully equipped dining kitchen with mullion windows and an under-stairs pantry.

​The lounge, with oak flooring, has a French door​ to a beautiful terrace​, and doors to a bedroom and lobby​, which in turn links to the ground floor shower room.

From the first floor landing is a double bedroom with far reaching views, and an en suite, contemporary shower room.

Exceptional grounds and gardens include hard landscaping and planting ​with mature trees, shrubbery, ​an English rose garden, parterre gardens, terraces, vegetable gardens and ​a paddock​.

​A private lane leads to the garden barns​ or stables​, and behind these is a polytunnel with compost area and a fabulous vegetable garden.

The​ fenced paddock​ has, in the past, been utilised for a marquee and ​has lighting for visiting helicopters​​.

​Hopton Brow, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, is for sale at £3,000,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley.

