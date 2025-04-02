The Orchard has been extended and renovated throughout, and also offers a separate annexe, which has the potential to be converted into a self contained, two bedroom, two storey property..

​Electric gates​ and a sweeping driveway lead​ in to the property, and round to the rear​ of the house, where there is ​private parking ​space for a number of vehicles.

​Gardens to the front ​have expanses of lawn with mature trees and hedgerow​s, which ​look good and also ensure privacy.

To the rear there is a large paved seating area, ideal for entertaining​ family and friends in the warmer months, as well as a​n extensive lawned garden which backs on​ to open fields.

​An existing wooden barn ​provides further scope for an adaptation, and could suit a whole range of different uses.

The bright, sleek and spacious interior of the house includes three good size reception rooms, ​two contemporary style kitchens ​with fitted units, and a separate utility​ room to the ground floor​.

​A total five bedrooms​ include two deluxe en-suite​ facilities ​with the master ​bedroom and a guest room, together with a showcase family bathroom on the first floor.

F​ar reaching views to both front and rear aspects add to the over all appeal of the property, that could appeal particularly to growing families or anyone with horses.

Services and amenities are not far away, and transport links are good, while country walks and friendly pubs are virtually on the doorstep.

​This home in Far Common Road, Mirfield, is for sale at a price of £1.300,000, with Bramleys, Mirfield, tel. 01924 495334​.

