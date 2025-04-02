The approach to the property is through electric gates.The approach to the property is through electric gates.
The approach to the property is through electric gates.

See the bright and glossy interior of this £1.3m luxury home

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:43 BST
​This stunning, larger size home with a glorious stretch of green belt land beyond its gardens, has a super-high spec interior with exceptional features.

The Orchard has been extended and renovated throughout, and also offers a separate annexe, which has the potential to be converted into a self contained, two bedroom, two storey property..

​Electric gates​ and a sweeping driveway lead​ in to the property, and round to the rear​ of the house, where there is ​private parking ​space for a number of vehicles.

Gardens to the front ​have expanses of lawn with mature trees and hedgerow​s, which ​look good and also ensure privacy.

To the rear there is a large paved seating area, ideal for entertaining​ family and friends in the warmer months, as well as a​n extensive lawned garden which backs on​ to open fields.

​An existing wooden barn ​provides further scope for an adaptation, and could suit a whole range of different uses.

The bright, sleek and spacious interior of the house includes three good size reception rooms, ​two contemporary style kitchens ​with fitted units, and a separate utility​ room to the ground floor​.

​A total five bedrooms​ include two deluxe en-suite​ facilities ​with the master ​bedroom and a guest room, together with a showcase family bathroom on the first floor.

F​ar reaching views to both front and rear aspects add to the over all appeal of the property, that could appeal particularly to growing families or anyone with horses.

Services and amenities are not far away, and transport links are good, while country walks and friendly pubs are virtually on the doorstep.

​This home in Far Common Road, Mirfield, is for sale at a price of £1.300,000, with Bramleys, Mirfield, tel. 01924 495334​.

​More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-extended-family-home-with-luxury-kitchen-and-bathrooms-5055014

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-three-storey-liversedge-home-with-modern-interior-5052770

The super-stylish, glossy house interior.

1. Far Common Road, Mirfield, West Yorkshire

The super-stylish, glossy house interior. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield

Photo Sales
A modern breakfast kitchen with a view.

2. Far Common Road, Mirfield, West Yorkshire

A modern breakfast kitchen with a view. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield

Photo Sales
Relaxed seating space in the open plan kitchen makes it great for entertaining.

3. Far Common Road, Mirfield, West Yorkshire

Relaxed seating space in the open plan kitchen makes it great for entertaining. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield

Photo Sales
Bright and spacious dining within the ground floor arrangement.

4. Far Common Road, Mirfield, West Yorkshire

Bright and spacious dining within the ground floor arrangement. Photo: Bramleys, Mirfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GardensMirfield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice